“As we navigate through this unprecedented and fluid situation, the additional week provided with this change in date in the PGA TOUR schedule will assist us in our preparations and plans for the Northern Trust and the start of the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs,” Julie Tyson, executive director of the Northern Trust, said in a statement. “The Boston community can be assured that the health, safety and well-being of all involved in the Northern Trust remains our foremost priority as we move forward in planning for this year’s event.”

The tournament will now be held at TPC Boston in Norton from August 19 through 23.

The Northern Trust, the PGA’s FedEx Cup playoff series event scheduled to be held in Boston, will be postponed one week from August 12 through 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Golf’s top players, including stars Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, are expected to descend on the area to play for a $9.5 million purse.

The postponement was part of the PGA Tour’s reshuffling of its major events as the dates inched closer on the calendar.

On Monday, the PGA announced that the Masters, which was scheduled to begin Thursday at Augusta National, will be moved to Nov. 9 through 15.

Next on the calendar was the PGA Championship, scheduled for May 11 through 17 in San Francisco at TPC Harding Park. It will instead be held Aug. 3 through 9.

The U.S. Open, which was set for June 15-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., will instead be held Sept. 14 through 20 at the same course.

And the British Open, scheduled for June at Royal St. George’s, will be canceled for the first time since World War II.

The new golf schedule is:

▪ Aug. 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco (pushed from May)

Advertisement

▪ Aug. 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

▪ Aug. 17-23: FedExCup playoff: The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton

▪ Aug. 24-30: FedExCup playoff: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Ill.

▪ Aug. 31-Sept. 7: FedExCup playoff: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

▪ Sept. 14-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

▪ Nov. 9-15: The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.