Add another title to Rob Gronkowski’s trophy case.

The former Patriots tight end captured the WWE 24/7 Championship Sunday night at Wrestlemania, pinning his pal Mojo Rawley to capture the belt.

The 24/7 title is on the line at all times, which means as long as there is a referee present to count, anyone can win the belt. Gronkowski won it with a splash off the Perch, giving him the honor.