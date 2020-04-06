▪ The Masters, set to tee off this Thursday, will instead be held at Augusta National from Nov. 9 through 15, two weeks before Thanksgiving.

It was a major piece of golf trying to reconfigure a schedule brought on by the spread of the new coronavirus. On Monday, officials announced the new slate:

The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, with the R&A choosing to play golf’s oldest championship next year at Royal St. George’s and move the 150th Open at St. Andrews to 2022. The tournament was scheduled to take place July 16 through 19.

▪ The U.S. Open, which was set for June 15-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., will instead be held Sept. 14 through 20 at the same course.

▪ The PGA Championship is moving to August 3-9, and will still be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. It was originally scheduled for May 11-17.

▪ Boston’s FedEx Cup playoff event has been pushed one week, from Aug. 12 through 16 to Aug. 19 through 23.

R&A chief Martin Slumbers said the decision to cancel the British Open was based on guidance from the U.K. government, health authorities and public services.

It isn’t clear that, despite landing a spot on the calendar, the PGA Championship will take place. It can, of course, always be canceled, depending on the virus. President Trump conferred with sports commissioners over the weekend and expressed hope that sports would return “very soon” and that the NFL season could begin on schedule in early September. However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was skeptical that football games could be played as early as August in stadiums in his state.

"Our decision on that basis here in the state of California will be determined by the facts, will be determined by the health experts, will be determined by our ability to meet this moment and bend this curve, and have the appropriate community surveillance and testing to confidently determine whether that's appropriate," Newsom said. "Right now, I'm just focusing on the immediate, but that [NFL games] is not something I anticipate happening in the next few months."

Presumably that applies to golf as well.