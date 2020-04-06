Goodbye war room: NFL tells teams to hold the draft virtually

The memo told team personnel to communicate over the phone and Internet while remaining in their homes for the draft, which is April 23-25.

In a memo sent Monday, the NFL told coaches, general managers and team executives to prepare to hold the draft virtually and without access to club facilities, according to the NFL Network.

“We have made this decision for several reasons,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in the memo. “All Clubs will not have access to their facilities, which is contrary to the fundamental equity principle that all clubs operate in a consistent and fair way. Moreover, we want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices.”

Goodell wrote that league staff involved in coordinating the draft would follow the same rules, doing their jobs via phone and Internet from their homes. According to the memo, most clubs already have taken steps toward planning a virtual draft, efforts the league has asked teams to ramp up as the date gets closer.

The draft is a diffuse event under normal circumstances since each team typically works from its own facility. Communication between teams, with draft picks and with the league, already happens virtually. The challenge will be figuring out how the decisions within war rooms can happen efficiently and securely while staying remote, particularly when it comes to making trades.

The NFL is proceeding with holding the draft as scheduled, though all in-person elements were canceled weeks ago. Offseason programs are currently on hold. According to the Associated Press, the NFL told teams Friday that the league and the Players’ Association would inform them when and how they could begin offseason training programs.

Typically, teams with new head coaches could have started their offseason programs Monday. Some teams had been expecting to do so via video conferences with players, but that was put on hold. Offseason programs generally involve meetings, classroom learning of playbooks, workouts and team bonding exercises.

“We are still waiting for the league to tell us when that starts,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said via conference call on Monday. “We don’t have a date yet.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.