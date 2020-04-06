I’m one TV viewer who is thoroughly enjoying the networks’ makeshift sports content

Van Pelt, a 19-year veteran at ESPN, is having a tough time dealing with the realities of the coronavirus, just like everyone else. His days are spent social distancing at home, balancing work with having to take care of his two young children. His nights have become a grind, trying to fill an hourlong “SportsCenter” without live sports as the entrée.

“The Celtics have a game, and Jayson Tatum goes nuts, and all I’m doing is bringing you what he prepared — presenting it in a way that makes it more interesting,” Van Pelt said by phone last week. “I am now a waiter in a restaurant with no chef and no food. There’s nothing.”

And it has been only three weeks. The idea that live sports could be postponed for months is depressing.

“I want to be very obvious in pointing out we’re not complaining about our job in the grand scheme,” Van Pelt said. “But in a normal night, we come in and watch the games and react to those games and those stories. Now we have to figure out what there is.”

Perhaps this will cheer up Van Pelt, and anyone else working in sports media: The content over the past three weeks has been fantastic.

Frankly, I have enjoyed “SportsCenter” — and sports coverage in general — more than when live sports were being played.

Of course it’s a giant bummer that the NBA and NHL seasons were put on hold, and some great events were canceled (March Madness, the Masters, Wimbledon, and so on).

But I don’t miss the mundane Pelicans-Hawks highlights, or the overanalysis of the NFL Draft, or any of the other filler. The programming the last three weeks has been far more creative, and funny, and heartfelt than under normal circumstances.

For instance, NBC Sports created a new lunchtime talk show for Mike Tirico over an hourlong conference call.

“Normally something like this you do research on — ‘Well, what are the ratings implications, what are the costs, this and that?’” said Sam Flood, an executive producer at NBC Sports. “And this conversation started on Tuesday and it launches on Monday. That doesn’t happen at any other time unless it’s, ‘What the hell, let’s try it.’ ”

“SportsCenter” has been hilarious — from Van Pelt’s compilation of “bad beats” to the airing of Burundi Premier League soccer highlights to the daily Top 10 lists (my favorite was the top 10 “ordinary” plays, in which No. 1 was a perfectly executed cutoff throw from the outfield to nail a runner at home plate).

NBC Sports Network has been airing old games that aren’t obvious classics. I got a kick out of watching Peyton Manning’s first game with the Broncos in 2012, and a Packers-Saints shootout from 2011, to remember what the NFL was like a decade ago.

“It makes you look back at the shows and see the advancement,” Flood said. “The first game on ‘Sunday Night Football’ with the Manning Bowl, it’s the end of the first half and [John] Madden is talking about how they used the timeouts. And I’m looking at the scorebug and going, ‘Where are the timeouts? Oh that’s right. In 2006, the timeouts weren’t listed on the scorebug.’ ”

Fox reaired Super Bowl LI, and I still bit my fingernails while the Patriots staged their comeback. ESPN aired a Mets-Braves game from 2001 that had me reminiscing about college, when I would buy $5 tickets to sit in the outfield at Turner Field.

CBS Sports helped fill my college basketball jones by playing classic March Madness games in full — not just the Christian Laettner buzzer-beater, but the entire Duke-Kentucky game from that night in 1991.

WBZ aired “The Great ‘80s" with Bob Lobel, which transported every adult sports fan in Massachusetts back to the glory days of Larry Bird, Cam Neely, and Steve Grogan. NESN has relived Bruins and Red Sox title runs, while NBC Sports Boston has relived the Celtics’ glory days.

The list goes on: ESPN2 turning into “The Ocho” for a day and airing mini-golf, Tetris, and cherry-stone spitting; NASCAR drivers completing the 2020 season on schedule via video games (“iRacing,” as the kids call it); Joe Buck doing play-by-play of home videos submitted by fans; NBC airing the third round of the 2019 Valero Open during the normal Saturday golf window; Red Zone Channel set to air all 17 weeks of the 2019 NFL season on a continuous loop for the next three weeks.

The content has been a lot more enjoyable than I could have imagined. And it has been a great diversion from the harsh realities of our news cycle.

“I’m not overstating this: We literally are figuring this out every day,” Van Pelt said. “There is no plan, there is no map where we know what we’re going to do tomorrow. You got to try to figure out what the happy place is and try to put people there.”

For the networks that carry live sports, it means continuing as normally as possible. This is supposed to be Masters week, so ESPN and CBS will still have live news coverage and will air classic rounds. In late April, NBC will show classic NHL playoff games in the regular windows on Saturday afternoon. In early May, NBC will air classic Kentucky Derby races.

And some good has grown organically from these desperate times. On March 13, Van Pelt sent out a tweet asking for fan submissions to help honor the high school and college seniors who saw their athletic careers end abruptly and unceremoniously.

“Senior Night” has become a daily feature on Van Pelt’s show and one of the best things going on TV these days.

One day he honored Makenna Vanzant, a high school basketball player in Arkansas who had overcome a serious medical issue but was denied a chance to play in her state championship game. On another night, he honored Sean Trupo, a senior lacrosse player at Tufts who missed his first three seasons with ACL injuries, and scored his first collegiate goal at the end of a blowout win in what would turn out to be the last game of his college career.

“I’m thinking, ‘That’s the Moonlight Graham bit from 'Field of Dreams,’ ” Van Pelt said. “Many of these stories have felt like a bummer, that things ended. Well, he got to walk off having said, ‘Yeah, I did it. I got my name in the book.’ And I thought that was really cool.’”

Trupo, a quantitative economics major from Austin, Texas, said that being featured on “Senior Night” helped ease the sting of ending his college career before he expected to.

“That was an awesome moment for me, but it was also awesome to highlight just the Tufts University lacrosse team, and I wish there was a picture of the senior class posted up there,” Trupo said.

“Scott Van Pelt tweeted out to the clip that was posted on Twitter and said, ‘Sean gets the nod tonight,’ and it was awesome to see Tufts lacrosse on ESPN.’ ”

Nothing will replace live sports in terms of drama and excitement. The TV ratings have not been great; understandably, most eyeballs are glued to the news networks these days.

“Fingers crossed for live sports sooner than later,” Flood said. “I’m getting a jonesing for a good live game.”

But the content being produced right now by sports media, both national and local, is a lot more enjoyable than I imagined. It has been creative, nostalgic, heartwarming, and a welcome distraction.

“It really has been so gratifying to feel like we have been able to do something that feels like it has been a little bit of light, because it has been so grim in every direction,” Van Pelt said. “It’s difficult, and it might reach a point where we’re out of ammo, but we’ll keep firing what we’ve got.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin