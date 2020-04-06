MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee tables clarity on regular-season cutoff dates until April 16

During a conference call Monday, the TMC discussed ideas for shifting cutoff dates for the regular season, and whether a spring postseason would be viable should schools return later than May 4 – if at all.

Ultimately, the committee does not feel comfortable establishing any further guidelines at this point, given the continuing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee set the recommended parameters on Thursday for a potential spring postseason, based on schools statewide being able to return May 4.

Burlington athletic director Shaun Hart, whose District B represents the Middlesex League and Boston City League, opened the meeting saying he had received feedback from member schools requesting clarity regarding how late the spring season could start and still allow for MIAA-sponsored postseason tournaments.

Advertisement

Following 20 minutes of discussion over the final portion of the one-hour call, Wahconah Regional athletic director Jared Shannon suggested waiting until the committee’s next meeting scheduled for April 16 before taking any definitive action. Other TMC members already had voiced concerns during the meeting over voting on potential dates based on unknown factors.

“If and when this gets moved by [Gov. Charlie Baker], I don’t see this moving one week at a time. It’s going to be in chunks,” Shannon said. “Why not wait until our meeting on the 16th, when we’re going to have a lot more clarity?

“I think we should go back to our leagues, say we’re waiting until the 16th, and in the next 10 days there should be a decision [on the reopening of schools] one way or another.”

Bridgewater-Raynham athletic director Dan Buron was among several committee members who backed Shannon. Buron noted the committee already has changed the proposed dates of the spring season and tournaments twice in less than three weeks, based on the shifting information and directives from the government.

Advertisement

The TMC voted last Thursday to recommend a cutoff of June 12 at 7 p.m. for regular-season competition in most spring sports — baseball, softball, lacrosse, rugby, tennis and volleyball. Seeding in those sports would be June 13, with tournaments to begin June 15. Those votes still are subject to approval by the MIAA’s Board of Directors, which is scheduled to meet again Thursday via conference call.

Any subsequent shift in the proposed dates would make it difficult, if not impossible, for the MIAA to conduct a viable postseason.

“Ultimately, we’re trying to do what’s right for kids, and jamming a tournament into nine days or eight days is just doing it to say we did it,” said Hart, noting individual leagues and schools still would be free to shape their own schedules and tournaments should the MIAA postseason not happen.

The TMC did unanimously approve – both by 12-0 votes – recommended parameters for spring golf, as well as an adjusted recommended timeline for the spring track and field schedule.

Spring golf will have a cutoff of June 11 at 8 p.m., with tournaments to begin June 15, following feedback to the TMC from MIAA assistant director Ann Trytko, the liasion to the golf committee. Among the concerns from the golf committee were course availability during the spring on short notice, when host sites for sectional and state tournaments typically are booked months in advance.

After initially approving a June 15 cutoff for track and field last week, the TMC unanimously voted Monday to change that to June 21. Brookline AD Peter Rittenburg spoke on behalf of the MIAA track and field committee, and the TMC agreed the new date would allow league championships to be held as late as June 20, with sectionals the following weekend.

Advertisement

There also was a brief discussion about spreading sectional meets out over two days, but TMC chair Jim O’Leary noted to Rittenburg that the scheduling of events could be determined by the track and field committee.

MIAA liaison Carolyn Bohmiller also spoke briefly on behalf of the tennis committee, offering support of the TMC’s decision last week to eliminate the individual tournaments for the spring 2020 season.