James Taylor to appear on ‘The Voice’ as a mentor

James Taylor has postponed his 27-city spring-summer tour, including his June 21 show at Fenway Park. But you’ll be able to see him on TV, beginning April 13. (Still no word about his July 4th date at Tanglewood.)

The gentle-spirited, dryly humorous singer-songwriter, who with his wife donated a million dollars to Mass General Hospital to fight the coronavirus, is coming to “The Voice.” He will serve on the NBC talent contest as Mega Mentor to the four contenders who survive the Battle Rounds. He and the judges — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton — will coach them for the Knockout Rounds.