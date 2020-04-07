US slashes carbon emissions forecast as people stay home

Greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, cars and other sources in the US are forecast to decline by a whopping 7.5% this year as people use less energy amid a slowing economy and stay-at-home restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus, according to Energy Department data released Tuesday.

The decrease in energy-related carbon dioxide emissions -- a category that includes electric power generation and transportation fuel use -- comes as the department’s Energy Information Administration cut its oil output forecast by more than one million barrels a day while estimating gasoline consumption in the U.S. would reach some of the lowest levels in 20 years.