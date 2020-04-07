Cheese advice from a pro

Janet Fletcher’s passion for cheese and her connection to the people who produce it shines through during this time of uncertainty. Fletcher is a James Beard award-winning food writer, who has authored 30 books on food and beverage and three alone on cheese. She recognizes that small- and medium-size creameries may struggle. With wholesale orders down, their cheeses need to find a home. To move their perishable goods and not pass the time they should be sold, many are concentrating on their online stores; some creameries have launched one for the first time. Fletcher compiled a list of her beloved cheesemakers from across the country, and there are dozens. She’s posted it on her website, www.janetfletcher.com, organizing the list two ways: alphabetically and by state. “There are cheeses of every style, from fresh to goat and cheddar, stinky, Amish, classics, award- winners and newcomers,” says Fletcher. Here’s a chance to try those that might never cross our paths, like the farmstead Gouda from Marieke in Wisconsin or tommes from Pennyroyal in California. Some offer free shipping or discounts. “This is a great opportunity to get acquainted with the variety and diversity of our cheese landscape and enjoy something wonderful while helping out,” says Fletcher.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND