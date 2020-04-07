Dishes you can make with what’s on hand

There are two important holidays during Week 4 of the stay-home mandate. The Easter celebration and the Passover Seders that begin the eight-day holiday, have families scrambling to find traditional foods and some satisfaction from keeping customs in spite of social distancing. In fact, it may not be possible to cook what you’ve always prepared, but it is likely that you can find enough ingredients to make special menus for all of these celebrations. For either Easter or Passover, Undeviled Eggs — an easier version of deviled eggs — might be part of a menu. A 5-Hour Leg of Lamb, the most forgiving recipe you’ll ever make, is another dish that might go onto either table. For Passover dessert, Matzo Toffee, topped with bittersweet chocolate and chopped almonds, is an annual treat. An Easter version can follow the same instructions using Saltines (the ones with unsalted tops). So things will be different this year, the table smaller unless you’re Zooming with a large crowd, the celebration perhaps a little less festive. But you can still follow some traditions, eat well, and feel a connection to what you’ve always done.