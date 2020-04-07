Elevate that Easter basket with Fran’s chocolate

Fran's chocolate bunny. Handout

Seattle-based chocolatier Fran Bigelow has been crafting luscious chocolate bars and truffles for more than 30 years. She was the first to dust sea salt on caramels. President Obama touted Fran’s sea salt smoked caramels in milk chocolate as a favorite indulgence. For Easter, Fran’s offers a limited collection of goodies wrapped in colorful foils. Chocolate bunnies appear in dark and milk chocolate (4 ounces, $12.25 each), while adorable chicks in milk and dark chocolate are filled with chocolate caramel sauce (3 for $10). They’ll boost an Easter basket. Sweet eggs in dark, milk, and white chocolate filled with hazelnut butter arrive in their own bright green-ribboned box (3 for $7).) Available at frans.com/collections.