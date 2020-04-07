Recipe: 5-hour leg of lamb is a modern version of a French dish that takes seven hours

Serves 4 with leftovers

The famous French method of cooking leg of lamb for seven hours, called Gigot de Sept Heures, has its origins in a time when homes had no ovens and women took the meat to the village baker. Lamb was tougher and it needed a long time to cook. Often, the meat was dropped off on the way to church on Sunday and picked up in time for midday dinner. Today, you can get the same spoon-tender lamb in five hours. It cooks in a slow oven in a bottle of white wine (red wine makes the sauce too intense). Plan to cook the meat for 3 hours one day and chill it overnight, separate from the juices. Skim the fat from the juices, and reheat the meat in the juices for 2 hours before serving. The next day toss leftover meat and juices with pasta; use the bone to make lentil or bean soup.

1 leg of lamb on the bone (5 to 6 pounds) 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 cloves garlic, cut into slivers Salt and pepper, to taste ½ bunch fresh rosemary, leaves chopped 2 Spanish onions, thinly sliced 4 carrots, cut into 2-inch lengths 1 bay leaf 1 cup whole canned tomatoes, crushed, or chopped tomatoes, or crushed tomatoes 1 bottle dry white wine 2 cups water

1. Turn on the broiler. Have on hand a deep roasting pan that will hold the meat tightly.

2. Set the lamb in the pan and rub it all over with olive oil. Insert slivers of garlic into the meat all over. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and half the rosemary.

3. Broil the meat about 8 inches from the heating element for 10 minutes, turn and broil the other side for 10 minutes, or until well browned. (Total broiling time is 20 minutes.)

4. Turn the oven temperature down to 300 degrees.

5. Set the lamb fat side up in the pan. Surround it with the onions, carrots, and bay leaf.

6. In a saucepan over high heat, bring the tomatoes, wine, and water to a boil. Pour the liquids over the lamb; they should half-cover the meat. Add more water, if necessary. Cover with heavy-duty foil, and transfer to the oven. Cook for 1 1/2 hours. Turn the meat, re-cover with foil, and continue cooking for 1 1/2 hours. (Total cooking time at this point is 3 hours.)

7. Transfer the meat to a container (use the vegetables to make soup for another day). Pour the cooking juices into another container. Cover and refrigerate both.

8. Remove the lamb and juices from the fridge. Skim the fat from the juices. Let both sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

9. Set the oven at 300 degrees.

10. Put the lamb in the roasting pan. Pour the juices over the meat. Cover with heavy-duty foil and cook for 2 hours, turning once, or until the lamb is very tender. Transfer the lamb to a deep platter. Taste the cooking juices for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Spoon the cooking juices over the lamb. Sprinkle with the remaining rosemary.

Sheryl Julian