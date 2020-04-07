Recipe: Classic Tuscan panzanella takes a sharp turn into spring with asparagus, eggs, and lemon vinaigrette

Serves 4

Classic Tuscan panzanella is a salad tossed with stale bread moistened with oil and vinegar. Old recipes used only onions, but now you see summer versions with tomatoes, cucumbers, and basil. This spring mix combines asparagus, olives, arugula, and eggs with ragged torn crusty bread baked until crisp and golden. Dress with a lively, lemony vinaigrette seasoned with Dijon mustard. To make the salad more substantial, you can add sliced fresh mozzarella, 3/4 cup cooked cranberry or cannellini beans, or a thinly sliced bulb of fresh fennel.

DRESSING

Juice of 2 small lemons (1/4 cup) 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard Salt and pepper, to taste 6 tablespoons olive oil, or more to taste

1. In a bowl, whisk the lemon juice, mustard, salt, and pepper.

2. Gradually whisk in the olive oil until the dressing emulsifies. Taste for seasoning and add more olive oil if the dressing is too lemony, or salt and pepper.

SALAD

1 loaf (about 3/4 pound) crusty bread 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 bunch fresh asparagus Salt and pepper, to taste 2 eggs, at room temperature 3 cups fresh arugula ¼ cup green olives

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Cut the bread into 1-inch slices. Tear the slices into 1-inch ragged pieces. You should have about 5 cups. Place the bread on the baking sheet. Sprinkle with olive oil and toss with your hands. Toast the bread for 12 to 15 minutes, turning the pieces several times, or until they are golden and crispy. Set aside to cool.

3. Trim the asparagus by snapping them where they naturally break. Cut each on the diagonal into 2-inch pieces.

4. Have on hand a bowl of ice water. In a saucepan, bring 2 inches of water to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook, uncovered, for 2 minutes, or until they turn bright green. Use tongs to transfer the asparagus to the ice water. When cool, lift out the spears and spread on paper towels to dry.

5. Have on hand a bowl of very cold water. Tip out the water from the saucepan and add fresh water. Bring to a boil and lower in the eggs. Cook for 10 minutes exactly and transfer to the cold water. Add more cold water to the bowl until the eggs are cold. Peel the eggs and return them to the water until cold. Dry with paper towels. Halve the eggs.

6. On a platter, spread out the arugula leaves. Top with bread, then asparagus, eggs, and olives. Spoon over enough of the dressing to moisten the salad and serve the remaining separately.

Lisa Yockelson