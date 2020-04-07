Recipe: Cooking for his family, chef Tony Maws makes a spicy shakshuka with kale

Serves 4

Chef Tony Maws of Craigie on Main and Craigie Burger makes this spicy shakshuka for his family. He prepares the sauce with San Marzano canned tomatoes from Italy, which are considered to be some of the best of their kind and widely available in supermarkets. If you have the Middle Eastern spice baharat, use 2 1/2 teaspoons of it in place of the paprika, cumin, coriander, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Traditionally eggs are poached in the finished sauce, which is how Maws serves it at home, but he says you can thin the sauce to make a soup and add beans, or use it to braise chicken.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, chopped 1 clove garlic, chopped 1 piece (1-inch) fresh ginger, peeled and chopped ½ teaspoon sweet paprika ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teapoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 bunch kale, leaves cut into wide ribbons ½ cup water, or more if needed 1 can (28 ounces) crushed or chopped tomatoes (or whole peeled tomatoes, crushed in a bowl Salt and pepper, to taste 4 eggs, each cracked into a little bowl

1. In a deep skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes.

2. Add the paprika, cumin, coriander, nutmeg, and cinnamon, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

3. Add the kale and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Pour in the water, bring to a boil, cover, and cook, stirring often, for 30 minutes, or until the kale is tender.

4. Add the tomatoes and their juices, and the salt. Bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring often, for 20 minutes. Add water during cooking, 1/4 cup at a time, if the sauce seems too thick.

5. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Use the back of a spoon to make 4 deep indentations in the sauce. Add an egg to each indentation and cover the pan. Cook for 6 minutes, or until the whites are set and the yolks are still soft.

6. Divide the sauce and eggs among 4 plates. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Adapted from Tony Maws