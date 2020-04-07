fb-pixel
CHEFS AT HOME

Recipe: Cooking for his family, chef Tony Maws makes a spicy shakshuka with kale

By Adapted from Tony MawsUpdated April 7, 2020, an hour ago
Tony Maws's Tomato and Kale Shakshuka
Tony Maws's Tomato and Kale ShakshukaSheryl Julian for The Boston Globe

Serves 4

Chef Tony Maws of Craigie on Main and Craigie Burger makes this spicy shakshuka for his family. He prepares the sauce with San Marzano canned tomatoes from Italy, which are considered to be some of the best of their kind and widely available in supermarkets. If you have the Middle Eastern spice baharat, use 2 1/2 teaspoons of it in place of the paprika, cumin, coriander, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Traditionally eggs are poached in the finished sauce, which is how Maws serves it at home, but he says you can thin the sauce to make a soup and add beans, or use it to braise chicken.

2tablespoons olive oil
1medium onion, chopped
1clove garlic, chopped
1piece (1-inch) fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
½teaspoon sweet paprika
½teaspoon ground cumin
½teapoon ground coriander
½teaspoon ground nutmeg
½teaspoon ground cinnamon
1bunch kale, leaves cut into wide ribbons
½cup water, or more if needed
1can (28 ounces) crushed or chopped tomatoes (or whole peeled tomatoes, crushed in a bowl
Salt and pepper, to taste
4 eggs, each cracked into a little bowl

1. In a deep skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes.

2. Add the paprika, cumin, coriander, nutmeg, and cinnamon, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

3. Add the kale and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Pour in the water, bring to a boil, cover, and cook, stirring often, for 30 minutes, or until the kale is tender.

4. Add the tomatoes and their juices, and the salt. Bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring often, for 20 minutes. Add water during cooking, 1/4 cup at a time, if the sauce seems too thick.

5. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Use the back of a spoon to make 4 deep indentations in the sauce. Add an egg to each indentation and cover the pan. Cook for 6 minutes, or until the whites are set and the yolks are still soft.

6. Divide the sauce and eggs among 4 plates. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Adapted from Tony Maws

