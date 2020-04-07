Recipe: No one tires of Passover matzo toffee, though the recipe has made the rounds for years

Makes 42 pieces

Matzo toffee has been around since the days when cooks snail-mailed each other index cards with their favorite recipes. It made the rounds of Jewish communities all over the country and no one ever tires of making or eating it during Passover. Recipes, wherever you find them, are almost identical. Great matzo toffee uses high-quality chocolate and unsalted raw almonds (though plain roasted unsalted almonds add a nice dimension), and a sprinkle of sea salt. The matzo boards are lined up on a baking sheet and spread with a mixture of melted butter and brown sugar, which soaks into the matzo and becomes toffee. Bittersweet chocolate melts on top, then the sheets are garnished with a sprinkle of salt and chopped nuts. They're crunchy, nutty, sweet, and salty.

Canola oil (for the pan) 5 sheets plain matzo 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut up 1 cup dark brown sugar 12 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped ¾ cup whole almonds (unskinned), coarsely chopped Sea salt (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Brush a rimmed baking sheet (11-by-16 inches) with a faint amount of oil. Line it with parchment paper, letting the paper come up the sides of the pan. Press the paper into the oil so it stays in place.

2. Set the matzos on the sheet, cutting one into pieces to fill the empty spaces. The baking sheet should be completely covered in one layer. You will not need all of the fifth sheet.

3. In a saucepan over low heat, melt the butter just until it coats the bottom of the pan. Add the brown sugar and stir well with a heatproof rubber spatula. Turn the heat up to medium. Let the mixture come to a boil, stirring. The mixture will not look blended at this point. Let it bubble steadily for 2 minutes, or until it is blended and turns a dark caramel color.

4. Working quickly, pour the toffee mixture all over the matzos. Use the spatula to spread it evenly.

5. Transfer to the oven and bake the matzos for 12 minutes, or until the pan is bubbling all over. Remove the pan from the oven, but leave the oven on.

6. Sprinkle the chocolate all over the toffee, setting the pieces so they sit flat. Return to the oven for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the chocolate melts. Use an offset metal spatula to spread the chocolate evenly over the toffee. Sprinkle the almonds all over the chocolate, then sprinkle sparingly with salt. Cool completely.

7. Slide the parchment with the matzo mixture on it onto a cutting board. Make 5 lengthwise cuts and 6 horizontal cuts to form 42 pieces. Some may crack at the edges. Eat the crumbs! Store in an airtight container.

Sheryl Julian