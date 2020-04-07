Recipe: Strawberry parfaits are a festive way to finish dinner and a welcome treat a day or two later

Serves 6

Layers of custard and fresh strawberries, topped with sweet, buttery crumbs, are a festive way to finish Easter dinner. These parfaits -- the name applies to any layered creamy dessert -- are served in wine glasses or dessert cups. The base is pastry cream, a thick custard akin to homemade vanilla pudding that is a pastry chef's secret weapon for filling eclairs, Boston cream pie, or the bottom of a fruit tart. After you make the pastry cream with milk, egg yolks, flour, and vanilla (you can do this up to three days ahead), fold in some plain yogurt to give it a soft, velvety texture with a little tang. Crush crumbs from shortbread or another plain sugar cookie and toast them in a skillet to add a delicious crunch. If you are four people at the holiday table, you'll have two parfaits left, a welcome treat a day or two later.

CRUMBS

2 tablespoons unsalted butter ½ cup shortbread or other plain sugar cookie crumbs Pinch of salt

1. In a small skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the cookie crumbs and salt. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the crumbs are deep golden brown.

2. Transfer to a small plate; cool.

PARFAIT

½ cup sugar 4 egg yolks ¼ teaspoon salt 3½ tablespoons flour 1½ cups whole milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ tablespoon butter 1 cup plain yogurt 1½ pounds fresh strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced

1. Dampen a paper towel and set a mixing bowl on top. (This keeps the bowl from sliding around when you whisk in the milk.) In the mixing bowl, whisk the sugar, egg yolks, and salt for about 3 minutes, or until the mixture turns from deep gold to pale yellow. Whisk in the flour until smooth.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk to a simmer.

3. Use a ladle to slowly whisk the hot milk, about 1/2 cup at a time, into the bowl of eggs. Return the mixture to the saucepan and set it over medium heat. Whisking constantly, bring the pastry cream to a boil. Continue to cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Whisk in the vanilla.

4. Transfer the pastry cream to a bowl. Place the butter on top of the hot pastry cream and slide it around with the back of a spoon until it coats the surface. Leave for 1 hour, or until cooled to room temperature. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the pastry cream and refrigerate until cold. (Can be made up to 3 days ahead.)

5. Whisk the cold custard until smooth. Fold in the yogurt.

6. Just before serving, layer the custard and strawberries in each of 6 wine glasses or dessert cups. Sprinkle with cookie crumbs.

Sally Pasley Vargas