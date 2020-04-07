Recipe: In this modern re-do of deviled eggs (think of them as un-deviled eggs) tuna with mayo tops the yolks

Makes 20 halves

It's hard to ruin a deviled egg and even harder to resist one. With egg yolks blended with mustard and mayo, and piped into the whites so the golden filling looks a little grand, they have a 1950s aura that's part picnic and part cocktail party. But deviled eggs need a modern redo. Think of these as un-deviled eggs. The yolks stay right where they are and tuna is added to give them some heft, so there's no piping necessary. The eggs cook in 10 minutes, the tuna topping can be made while they cook, and the assembly is a breeze. You're looking at 15 minutes and one bowl. This amount will make several lunches for several people; halve the recipe, if you like, and use the other half of the canned tuna to make yourself a sandwich.

10 eggs 1 can (5 to 6 ounces) tuna in olive oil 3 tablespoons mayonnaise ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons capers Smoked or sweet paprika (for sprinkling) Extra capers (for garnish)

1. Have on hand a bowl of very cold water. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. With a slotted spoon, lower in the eggs. Cook for 10 minutes exactly and transfer to the cold water. Add more cold water to the bowl until the eggs are cold. Peel the eggs and return them to the water until cold. Dry with paper towels.

2. Meanwhile, drain all but 1 tablespoon of the olive oil from the tuna. In a bowl, stir the mayonnaise and mustard to blend them. Tip the tuna into a bowl and use a fork to stir the mixture without mashing the tuna; it should have some texture. Stir in the capers.

3. Cut a very tiny slice from both rounded and pointed ends of each egg so they sit without rocking. Halve the eggs horizontally and set them on a platter, yolks up. Use a small spoon to add a dollop of tuna to each egg.

4. Sprinkle the eggs with paprika and garnish with extra capers.

Sheryl Julian