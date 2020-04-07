Susan Callahan once filled orders for cookies to college students, now her orders are often expressions of appreciation to first responders and health care workers. There’s comfort in a cookie. Callahan runs Goodies Homemade and ships gift boxes of generous, chewy cookies she bakes in a dozen varieties. Some choices are double chocolate chip, white chocolate chip with Macadamia nuts, oatmeal raisin, and lavender and lemon heart-shaped shortbread. She also offers whoopie pies, coconut macaroons, and gluten-free options (½ dozen, $15.95; 1 dozen, $29.95; 2 dozen, $42.95). They’re baked and shipped the same day. The Woburn resident launched the business more than a decade ago after sending care packages of her fresh, homemade cookies to her daughter Julie when she was away at college. When Callahan got requests for cookies from Julie’s roommates and dormmates, she was inspired to start the venture. These days, Callahan says, her orders are from people reaching out to their hometown heroes, or as a gift to celebrate a birthday or a life event when you can’t be there. To order, go to www.goodieshomemade.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND