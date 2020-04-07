When it’s their turn to cook at home, chefs are prepping comfort food

Mornings, Andy Husbands, chef and owner of The Smoke Shop BBQ restaurants, operates what he calls Daddy Daycare for 2-year-old twin girls, while his wife, Rice, works from a home office as a marketing consultant. Meanwhile, Douglass Williams of Mida in the South End hones his short-order skills rustling up breakfast for twin boys, also 2. While dad flips pancakes, the toddlers play chef at a kiddie stove of their own, though they’re very curious about the real stovetop.

Their world turned upside down because of coronavirus shutdowns, chefs everywhere are being forced to become entrepreneurs of a very different sort. They’ve shuttered their dining rooms and turned their restaurants into curbside pick-up stations and delivery services. At home, they’re shifting gears, providing child care and cooking for a family rather than a clientele — a different metier, altogether.

Chef-owners have improvised flash enterprises to keep themselves and some of their employees working and earn funds to support furloughed staff. They're also trying to influence legislation to provide relief, and help others in the industry who need food or money while waiting out the mandated restaurant closure. For them, like everyone everywhere, easy dishes and comfort foods are the order of the day.

Chef Tony Maws of Craigie on Main. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Husbands is baking cinnamon-raisin bread and "fooling around with sourdough." When it's nice out, the award-winning barbecue chef is drawn to the grill. The twins get homemade chicken fingers, which Husbands makes in large batches and freezes. When he reheats them, he might make onion rings as a side, as he did one night recently.

Using up what you have has become something of a game to Williams and his wife, Debra Freeman, head of advertising at Citizens Bank. They’ve given themselves a “pantry challenge,” going through cupboards and using up the jars of things they’ve forgotten about — especially condiments on the fridge door. “What are we going to do with these beans, with this pasta?” he says they ask themselves. “Now’s the time to use it. It’s a challenge not to go to the supermarket, to make dinner from the pantry.”

Dumpling Daughter owner Nadia Liu Spellman. Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff

In the freezer, Williams and Freeman found a stash from Debra's mother: kreplach, meat blintzes, hamantashen, and an apple cake. "That's what she made it for — getting you through situations and circumstances you didn't expect," says Williams. "It brings back memories. Memories keep you warm. Food itself gives you a sense of comfort."

The comfort foods on restaurateur Nadia Liu Spellman's table are the Chinese dishes she was raised on; they're also the popular menu items at her Dumpling Daughter locations in Weston and Cambridge, and the first things she makes for 3-year-old Julian. "I've been cooking for him more than ever," she says. "His favorite food is dumplings." He also loves Grandma's Beijing Meat Sauce, based on ground pork, hoisin sauce, and tofu (see recipe).

Chef Douglass Williams at MIDA. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Julian can eat six dumplings in a sitting. His mother and father, Kyle, often have them for dinner. Spellman says that in Chinese culture, kids brag about how many dumplings they can eat. The dipping sauce that goes with it is a mixture of ground ginger, soy sauce, a little sugar, vinegar, and sesame oil.

On breakfast duty for three boys, ages 6, 4, and 3, chef-owner Aaron Chambers of Settler restaurant in Salem, might make cupcakes, as he did recently. “I’ve been cooking at home in the morning so my wife can get some work done.” Shanna Chambers is director of product at Localytics. He taught the kids to shape cavatelli, which are small oval-shaped shells rolled over a fork.

Settler Restaurant owners Aaron Chambers and his wife, Shanna. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The kids eat the pasta with butter and Parmesan, but they also like it with Chambers's Bolognese, made with Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, beef stock, tomato paste, thyme, bay leaf, and a Parmesan rind. He cooks it down and thinks of it as similar to the filling in shepherd's pie. "It's cheap comfort food," says Chambers, who was raised in Yorkshire, England.

If you’re married to a farmer, as chef Ana Sortun is — husband Chris Kurth owns Siena Farms in Sudbury — vegetables are top-of-mind at every meal. She’s been delivering boxes of food to needy families, so she gets home late and often makes vegetable pancakes for dinner for Kurth and their daughter, Siena, 14.

Sortun, who owns Oleana, Sarma, and Sofra Bakery & Cafe, washes a bunch of Swiss chard, chops it, and kneads in salt (like massaged kale). Then she squeezes it to remove the excess liquid. Zucchini is grated, salted, and squeezed (one bunch of chard to four cups of grated zucchini). She adds an egg or two, barely enough to bind the vegetables, a few spoons of flour, a pinch of baking powder, a cup of cheese, perhaps Parmesan, and dried mint. The batter is quick to fry and the pancakes are bright green and golden. “I haven’t really been home a lot,” she says. “Been crazy trying to piece things together right now.”

Andy Husbands photographed at his restaurant, the Smoke Shop, in Cambridge, in 2016. John Blanding/Globe staff

Andy Husbands is also adding kale and spinach, both pureed, to his waffle and pancake batter. "I don't care if they don't know that pancakes aren't supposed to be green," he says of his toddlers.

Some mornings chef Tony Maws of Craigie on Main and Craigie Burger sees his wife, Karolyn, a sixth-grade Cambridge reading teacher, writing out her daily class curriculum, and his 11-year-old son, Charlie, doing his own sixth-grade homework nearby. “He’s like two feet away,” says Maws, and sometimes the boy is looking over his mother’s shoulder. “Oh, Mom,” he told her recently, “good assignment.”

One go-to dish in this family, which can be breakfast, lunch, or dinner, is shakshuka (see recipe), the North African pan of spicy tomato sauce with poached eggs. "It came out of something I used to do at Kirkland," says Maws about the place he owned in Somerville until last year. To vary it, he says, omit the eggs, thin out the sauce, turn it into a soup with beans or chickpeas, or use it to braise chicken.

"Right now," says Maws, "there are no rules. You do what you gotta do to get dinner on the table and make people happy."





