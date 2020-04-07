Another 3 Rhode Islanders die of COVID-19, bringing total to 30

The governor emphasized the need to keep washing hands, using face coverings, wiping down surfaces.

The state has seen 147 new cases since Monday, bringing the total to 1,299, and 123 people are in the hospital, Raimondo said.

“Let’s be honest this is getting old," she said. “But we have to be vigilant about it every singe day and we are going to be doing that for the next year.” She called it a "new normal that will keep us safe and health.

Raimondo emphasized the no one should be going to work if they are sick. “I don’t care who you are, how essential you are,” she said.

She reminded people that everyone is eligible for 10 days of sick leave due to new federal stimulus program.

The state did 1,800 tests on Monday, with the addition of new CVS Health rapid testing site at Twin River casino, Raimondo said. “Go ahead and get tested so we can figure out where we are with this virus,” she said.

Raimondo said she signed an executive order requiring daily reports from hospitals in the state on how many people they are treating and testing and how much personal protective equipment and testing equipment they have. As it tries to get equipment, the state needs to know how many masks and other supplies are being used on a daily basis, she said.









