Baby born on the side of I-93 highway in Manchester, N.H.

A baby boy came into the world in an unexpected way Monday night.

Miles Swope was born on the side of Interstate 93 in Manchester, N.H., around 9:30 p.m., surprising his parents and first responders, New Hampshire State Police said.

John and Camille Swope, of Londonderry, were driving northbound on I-93 to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester when they pulled over shortly before 9:30 p.m., State Police said.