Baby born on the side of I-93 highway in Manchester, N.H.

A baby boy came into the world in an unexpected way Monday night.
Miles Swope was born on the side of Interstate 93 in Manchester, N.H., around 9:30 p.m., surprising his parents and first responders, New Hampshire State Police said.
John and Camille Swope, of Londonderry, were driving northbound on I-93 to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester when they pulled over shortly before 9:30 p.m., State Police said.
State Police said they received a call that Camille Swope was in active labor on the side of the highway at mile 18.6. By the time troopers arrived, John Swope had already helped his wife deliver their new son.
Advertisement
“Upon arrival, Trooper Bradley Pierson and members of the Manchester Fire and Rescue were greeted by a relieved and happy family,” State Police said in a statement.
Baby Miles and his parents were taken to the Elliot Hospital and are doing well, State Police said.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.