Body found in wooded area near walking trails in Acushnet

A body was found near walking trails and a river in Acushnet Tuesday afternoon, Acushnet Police Chief Chris Richmond said.
Police found the body at 1:56 p.m. in a wooded area that is operated by the Buzzards Bay Coalition, Richmond said. The area contains a series of walking trails near the Acushnet River.
Police have tentatively identified the body, which was there for only a short time before being found, Richmond said.
“We were looking for a certain party and that was the party we located,” Richmond said. “There is no danger to the public and there is nothing to believe that there is foul play involved.”
The Bristol County district attorney’s office is investigating the situation as an unattended death, Richmond said.
