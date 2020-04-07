Body found in wooded area near walking trails in Acushnet

A body was found near walking trails and a river in Acushnet Tuesday afternoon, Acushnet Police Chief Chris Richmond said.

Police found the body at 1:56 p.m. in a wooded area that is operated by the Buzzards Bay Coalition, Richmond said. The area contains a series of walking trails near the Acushnet River.

Police have tentatively identified the body, which was there for only a short time before being found, Richmond said.