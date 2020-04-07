Boston police investigate daytime shootings

The victim was transported to a local hospital, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said in a press conference.

A person suffered non-life threatening injuries after they were shot at 37 Beacon St. at 4:21 p.m., said Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman.

Boston police responded to two separate gun-related incidents Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

“We need to stand together as a community,” Gross said, according to a recording of his remarks. “Especially in the middle of a pandemic.”

Officers were canvassing the Boston Common and surrounding area for possible suspects and witnesses, Gross said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the police’s anonymous tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.

Officers also responded to 430 Dudley St. at about 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired, Kenneally said.

There were no reported injuries, he said.

