In Brockton, church members aid those on front lines of fighting COVID-19

But if they share in the disorientation felt by so many in the region who are suddenly separated from their houses of worship, First Lutheran congregants are finding ways to celebrate the holiday season and even to discover special meaning in it this year.

“It feels almost like fasting,” said Jean-Ellen Ouellette-Kenney, of the restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 crisis. “Being in church at set times during the week is kind of the central part of my life and I’m sure the lives of many of the other congregants.”

Like many other congregations this Easter season, members of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brockton are adjusting to a pandemic that keeps them from their building and apart from one another.

“It is a time of recognizing that the church is more than a building,” said Ouellette-Kenney, vice chair of the congregation’s church council. “It’s part of who I am and how I relate to others.”

For several church members, the Lent and Easter season has been an opportunity to engage in community projects to help workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic.

After her daughter, an emergency room nurse at Morton Hospital in Taunton, told her about the shortage of personal protective equipment at the facility, Nina Sousa began a volunteer effort among church members to create face masks from sewn fabrics for the hospital, according to the Rev. Jeffrey C. Johnson, the church pastor.

Already, about 100 masks have been created through the effort, which involves Sousa — who is assistant to the pastor — family members, and several other congregants who are experienced seamstresses, all working from home.

In a separate effort, another church member is creating face masks for donation to Boston hospitals, recruiting neighbors to join her in the effort.

“I think reaching out to your neighbors is definitely a Lutheran thing,” said Ouellette-Kenney, noting that Johnson often reminds his congregants of Martin Luther’s saying, “God does not need your good works, but your neighbor does.”

Johnson said the face mask-making projects also reflect the practical spirit of the Lutheran faith.

“This was out of necessity,” he said. “It’s a piece of the Lutheran DNA to assess a situation, see what’s needed, and determine how we go about it systematically.”

Founded in 1867 by Swedish immigrants who worked in the city’s shoe factories, First Lutheran is the second oldest Lutheran church in New England. Today it has 300 members drawn from a variety of ethnic backgrounds, according to Johnson.

Four other congregations also share space in the building, including an Episcopal congregation largely composed of African immigrants, a Haitian Pentecostal church, the Brockton Covenant Church, and a nondenominational Boston congregation. The church also normally hosts a variety of activities from a preschool to Bible-study classes, and concerts.

“This is an epicenter of community life and activity, and for many people it’s a spiritual home,” Johnson said, likening the church to the European cathedrals of medieval times.

But nearly all its programs other than online worship are now suspended due to the pandemic.

“For all of us it’s really hard right now because Christian worship is about human contact and being present for each other,” Johnson said, “and suddenly that’s been cut off.”

But he said that loss of contact is also leading some congregants “to feel a deep and different connection to their faith” that goes beyond the physical building where they normally worship.

Johnson said even though they will not be together in the same place, he will try to make Sunday’s service both meaningful and enjoyable for his congregants. In that spirit — and with the church’s regular organist homebound — he plans to play the organ, himself, drawing on his background as an organist and choral musician.

Reflecting on the role of pastors in the current health crisis, he said, “Our job is to be encouraging and hopeful and to be present, even if it’s virtual, for our communities.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.