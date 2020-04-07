Charitable fund offers emergency help to Lynn residents

A new charitable fund is offering emergency help to Lynn residents financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

A joint initiative of Mayor Thomas M. McGee, the United Way of Massachusets Bay and Merrimack Valley, and local nonprofits, the Lynn Community Care Fund is intended to help families meet basic needs such as rent, food, utilities, child care, and medications, according to Carolyn Cole, a staff member from the city’s Office of Community Development.

Priority will be given to those families facing particular economic hardship because of the pandemic. Donations will be collected by the United Way and distributed by Lynn nonprofits.