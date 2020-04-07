As coronavirus cases surge in city’s safety-net hospital, four out of 10 cases are now related to pandemic

At its peak this past weekend, Boston Medical Center had admitted a total of 183 patients with confirmed or possible cases of coronavirus among its 410 adult beds, said a hospital spokesman. The prevalence of coronavirus cases now there — more than four out of 10 cases — appears to be the highest rate so far among major area hospitals, according to data tracked by the Globe.

Seriously ill patients showing signs of COVID-19 are approaching the majority of cases in the city’s safety-net hospital, with up to 45 percent of beds taken up by these cases and intensive care units briefly hitting capacity over the weekend.

Advertisement

Some ambulances headed for Boston Medical were temporarily diverted to other facilities late Sunday night because of the packed ICUs, though the hospital has since opened up bed space and was no longer turning away emergency crews as of Monday, hospital officials said.

As Boston Medical officials say they are looking for innovative ways to boost capacity, they said their coronavirus numbers are unprecedented and reflect soaring admission. About a week earlier, the hospital had about half the number of coronavirus-related cases.

“We’re feeling a lot of pressure," said Dr. Ravin Davidoff, the chief medical officer at Boston Medical Center. "It’s a very high percentage.”

Hospital officials did not Monday say how many beds were still available for new patients in the whole hospital, but a 45 percent load from coronavirus-type cases leaves only about half for all the other common reasons people are hospitalized, such as heart disorders, cancer, stroke, and other serious conditions.

Davidoff said critically ill coronavirus patients are staying on ventilators far longer than usual, often 15 days or more, which limits turnover in those coveted ICU rooms. Almost every such room requires ventilators ― or other breathing-assistance equipment ― to be useful to the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

Advertisement

“These people are very sick," he said.

On Monday, the admissions related to coronavirus remained close to their peak at BMC. It had 179 total cases, including 140 confirmed cases. Davidoff said the hospital has 63 ICU beds that can handle coronavirus patients, and as of Monday afternoon, 50 of them were full.

A hospital spokesman said that last Sunday afternoon, its ICU beds “were at capacity,” a sign of the surge felt in the past week. He said officials notified Emergency Medical Services overnight that any patients who needed intensive care should be “taken to other area hospitals.” The hospital has since vacated enough beds to create more capacity, he said.

Among major Massachusetts hospitals with high numbers of coronavirus-related cases, Massachusetts General Hospital — which has more than twice as many beds as Boston Medical Center — reported 320 admitted patients Monday, 208 with confirmed cases, and the rest awaiting test results. Its coronavirus-related cases take up about three out of every 10 beds.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center reported 146 cases related to the virus, 100 of which were confirmed. UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester has 138 cases, 80 of which were confirmed. Its coronavirus-related admissions are about 20 percent of its typical bed count.

At Boston Medical Center, Davidoff said staff has found that cases that are not yet confirmed — typically patients showing symptoms of coronavirus, but still awaiting test results ― turn out to be positive about 60 percent of the time.

Advertisement

Davidoff said demographic data on hospitalized coronavirus patients is incomplete, so it’s too early to say the role it plays in the high numbers at Boston Medical. Data shows the hospital is part of — or near — areas with elevated infection rates: Preliminary county-by-county data shows Suffolk County, where Boston Medical is located, has among the highest rates of infections, and other city data shows higher-than-average rates in poorer neighborhoods near the hospital.

Davidoff said it is also well documented that low-income people have higher rates of some underlying conditions, which make them at high risk for serious cases of the virus.

“I think we know this virus hits every background. You’re seeing all kinds of people dying," said Davidoff. “But comorbidity is clearly a factor in who does less well.”





Patricia Wen can be reached at patricia.wen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @GlobePatty.