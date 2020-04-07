CVS to open drive through testing site in Lowell

There is no cost to people taking the test, who must be referred by their own physician or approved after a CVS screening process.

Appointments for the testing must be made through the CVS.com and will be overseen by the licensed health care providers from CVS’s MinuteClinic urgent care affiliate. CVS will be using Abbott Labs ID NOW™ COVID-19 test.

The CVS health care company and the Baker administration are opening a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Lowell Tuesday that can test and provide results to 1,000 people daily within 30 minutes, officials said in a statement.

The company is closing its Shrewsbury testing site and shift all of its current effort to the Lowell site at Showcase Cinemas located at 32 Reiss Ave.

Advertisement

“Our initial experience in Massachusetts has enabled us to expand testing into other states while maximizing efficiency and safety,” said Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer and executive vice president of CVS Health. “We are now able to significantly improve upon our testing capabilities in Massachusetts, greatly expanding access to testing with rapid results for eligible individuals.”

Baker said in a statement that the testing effort parallels state efforts to track the paths COVID-19 takes through the community.

“We are grateful to CVS for their partnership in launching this new rapid testing site,” said Baker. “The continued expansion of testing, along with our new efforts around community tracing, will enable the Commonwealth to better track and slow the spread of this virus.”

CVS is operating similar testing programs in Rhode Island and Georgia.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.