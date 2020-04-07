DA Rollins wants SJC justice to order accused murderer to stay in jail until trial

“I fully understand the risk that COVID-19 [the disease caused by the coronavirus] poses to everyone, including people who are incarcerated,’’ Rollins said in a statement Tuesday. “Mr. Utley, however, is accused of murdering someone while he was on pretrial release for firearm charges and while on GPS monitoring."

Rollins has filed paperwork with the Supreme Judicial Court to have one member of the state’s highest court reverse Judge Christine Roach’s decision to release William J. Utley to his Hyde Park home while wearing a GPS location device. Utley must stay at home except for doctor visits and court appearances, the judge ruled.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who has pushed for the release of pretrial detainees and inmates facing possible exposure to the coronavirus behind bars, is now challenging a Suffolk Superior Court judge’s decision to release an accused murder with leukemia.

Advertisement

Utley is charged with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing Anthony Young on March 25, 2018, while wearing a GPS device installed on him when he was released on bail earlier that year for a 2016 shots-fired incident in Dorchester. Also while on bail for the shots fired incident, Utley was charged with his fifth operating under the influence charge on Oct. 2, 2018, prosecutors said.

The cases were set for trial but were rescheduled due to courts being closed because of the coronavirus.

Utley has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He had been held at the Nashua Street jail since 2018. Citing the outbreak of coronavirus, Utley’s defense attorneys last month submitted a 76-page report saying he faced a high risk of infection if he stayed in custody. The leukemia treatment weakens his immunity system, the defense argued.

The defense also said prosecutors have scant evidence in the stabbing case — no forensics allegedly link him to the death — or the shooting incident where a weapon was recovered near Utley, but not linked to him. He also has offered to plead guilty to his fifth operating under the influence charge and get a two-to-three-year sentence with credit for time already served.

Advertisement

Roach on March 30 agreed that Utley’s health was an issue she must take into consideration while setting bail, but she also noted the three pending criminal cases, including the fact that Utley was charged with murder. She ordered him to stay in his mother’s apartment on Alpine Street in Hyde Park and wear the GPS bracelet, rejecting Rollins’ public safety concerns.

Rollins said Roach got it wrong, and that despite his leukemia diagnosis, Utley poses a threat to the public and should be returned to custody until his trial is held and the jury reaches a verdict. A new trial date has not yet been scheduled.

“The significant danger this defendant poses to the people of Suffolk County far outweighs any claims he is making of a personal health risk,” Rollins said in the statement. “That care must be provided within a correctional facility.”

Rollins’s request is pending before the SJC single justice.

The Globe has sent an e-mail seeking defense attorney Michael Tumposky’s response to Rollins.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.