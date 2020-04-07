Dairy farms in Mass. hit hard by coronavirus shut down of schools and businesses

“We don’t think this is anywhere near as tough,” said Gibson, whose family has been in business since 1923. “I think we can make it through this.”

And now Gibson, whose family-run Gibson’s Dairy Farms in Worcester lost 65 percent of its business overnight last month when schools shut down and restaurants severely curtailed operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic , is reminded of those bygone stories as he and his staff work tirelessly to maintain operations.

Francis Gibson recalls stories of relatives who sold coffee and donuts to Works Progress Administration workers during the Great Depression to keep the family farm afloat.

Still, though, the pandemic has hit his farm and others in the dairy industry hard, he said. Shortly after the state closed schools and restricted restaurants to takeout only, he was forced to lay off eight to 10 employees for the first time in company history.

He’s since been able to rehire some employees, he said, and the farm has applied for government loans available to small businesses effected by the pandemic, but harsh economic realities remain.

A truck from Gibson's Dairy Farms, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gibson's Dairy (custom credit)/Gibson's Dairy

Wholesale customers including “school systems, colleges, daycare centers completely shut down,” Gibson said. “Schools being the biggest. Without them, you don’t have that daily usage every single day. Your restaurants, your caterers, all your events are shut down. It’s not just dairy. All foods are effected.”

Gibson said his farm continues to serve customers including school systems offering lunches to families, restaurants filling takeout orders, hospitals and nursing homes, and independent markets. And home delivery orders have “absolutely exploded,” he said.

At the same time, he said, owners of some successful restaurants he services have decided to retire, and smaller places that were struggling even before the pandemic likely aren’t coming back.

“There will definitely be a fallout from this,” Gibson said. “We don’t know the total effect. It depends on how long this lasts.”

Statewide, tens of millions of dollars to local economies hang in the balance. More than 200 dairy farms currently operate in Massachusetts, according to government data.

“Dairy farming is essential to the vitality Massachusetts agriculture and is part of our cultural tradition,” the mass.gov website says. “Dairy farming circulates approximately $40 million to local economies. Dairy farmers and their cows work hard every day to produce approximately 246 million pounds of fresh, nutritious milk.”

Abigail Ames, office manager at Thatcher Farm in Milton, a dairy farm that’s been in business since 1891, said they’ve also lost wholesale business amid the pandemic.

“We’ve definitely seen an unfortunate decrease in our commercial business” with restaurants scaling back to takeout only, she said.

But Ames said the farm’s residential delivery business has been “inundated” with roughly 700 new requests, forcing the company to start a waiting list due to heightened demand. Ames said the farm has been able to offset many of the commercial losses with the spike in home deliveries.

“I would say it’s pretty close, because a $15 [home] order has turned into a much higher dollar order,” she said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a complete wash, but it’s definitely helped improve that loss of compensation on the commercial end, which we’re extremely grateful for.”

Though times are challenging, she said, the farm’s owners have been able to provide perspective as a family that’s been in business for well over a century.

“They’ve been able to stay a little more calmer than us younger folks,” she said. “The mindset for me is to sort of take it day by day. We can only control what we can control to ensure the safety of our employees and customers. We’re just doing our best to implement best practices as advised by the government and the CDC.”

Mark Duffy of Great Brook Farm, a dairy farm in Carlisle that’s part of a Cabot Cheese cooperative of roughly 800 independent farmers, said his retail stand that sells primarily ice cream has been forced to close. He said his farm continues to sell dairy products to grocery stores, but restaurant and food service business has “almost gone away.”

“Good restaurants use butter, sour cream, cheese,” he said. “And the increase in [selling to] grocery stores has not compensated for the loss in food service, unfortunately.”

But Great Brook presses on, he said.

“We’re agriculture, so we keep working, but unfortunately the price has collapsed,” he said. “An individual farmer really can’t do too much. As an industry, we’re reaching out to try and get a reasonable safety net, which we do not currently have. I will say historically, the state has been very supportive. The issue for us is really at the federal level.”

He said farmers are “looking to have a federal program that helps with that safety net.”

Asked about the possibility of seeking federal small business loans made available amid the pandemic, Duffy said he’s had trouble getting clarity on the details since the Small Business Administration isn’t “typically where we get funding.” But, he said, “we certainly are hoping that will help us.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.