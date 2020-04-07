Five coronavirus deaths at Newton assisted living facility; 36 residents and 10 staff infected

The coronavirus has caused more than 11,000 deaths nationwide and swept through many of the state’s 800 or so nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the last few weeks with frightening speed

Residents of The Falls at Cordingly Dam and their families were notified by Benchmark Senior Living that as of Monday five residents have died as a result of complications from COVID-19. An additional 36 residents and 10 workers have tested positive for the virus. One of the residents who died had been in hospice care.

“We extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to each resident’s family, and we remain committed to helping all our residents and associates through this tragic loss,” a spokesperson for Benchmark said in a statement to the Globe.

“Protecting the health and safety of our residents and associates remains our top priority. We are taking appropriate precautions to do so and are continually exploring additional actions to avoid the potential spread of the virus, such as separating residents who we learned had tested positive for exposure from other residents.”

Benchmark said it is "actively looking to secure expanded testing options for all associates within our community. "

A man whose mother is a resident in the memory care unit at the Falls said staff have done a “heroic” job during difficult conditions, but the surge in coronavirus cases is worrisome.

“I’m getting more scared,” said the man, who spoke on the condition that he not be identified to protect his mother’s privacy. “The hardest part emotionally is just not being able to see her and speak to her and see how things are going.”

On Sunday, Benchmark notified families about the first two deaths in an email that said 24 residents and eight caregivers, described as “associates,” had tested positive for the virus.

On Monday night, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller issued a statement saying she was saddened to learn of the two deaths.

“The staff of the City of Newton Health and Human Services Department and I have been in close touch with and have been partnering with the leadership at Benchmark and the leadership at the Falls to support their concerted and ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 among their residents and staff,” she said. “As positive cases have been, and are likely to continue to be, identified at the Falls, we have been and will continue to work with and offer support to them, a valued member of our Newton community.”

She noted that senior living communities face a difficult challenge in preventing the spread of the virus because they serve a vulnerable population.

“We remain committed to working closely with the Falls and supporting all of our senior living communities, as well as other congregate-type entities, in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency,” she said.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.