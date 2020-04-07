Judge rejects Volodymyr Zhukovskyy request for bail hearing in case involving crash that left seven motorcyclists dead in N.H.

Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and waived a bail argument following his arrest after the June 21, 2019, crash. Defense attorneys recently said in court papers that new forensic tests results undermine the criminal charges against him and that Zhukovskyy should now be given a chance to ask for bail.

A New Hampshire judge has refused to hold a bail hearing for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a Massachusetts man who is accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in 2019 while he was allegedly on bail from another charge and operating a pickup truck with a trailer under the influence of drugs.

"Given the dramatically different factual circumstances as they are known at this time, Mr. Zhukovskyy respectfully requests an evidentiary hearing on the continuing need for preventative detention,” his attorneys wrote.

But Attorney General Gordon J. McDonald’s office fired back, noting that defendants can be held under New Hampshire’s dangerousness law without bail. Prosecutors said Zhukovskyy’s actions June, 21, 2019, and his prior criminal history still qualify as actions of a man who poses a safety risk to fellow citizens and should remain in custody awaiting trial.

"Based on the facts surrounding the crash on June 21, the fact that the defendant was on bail, the defendant’s drug use, and his prior criminal history, it is clear that only preventative detention will be sufficient to protect the public and the defendant. Nothing the defendant cites in this motion is to the contrary,'' prosecutors wrote.

Superior Court Judge Peter H. Bornstein did not write a ruling, but cited the first 10 paragraphs - including the preceding quote - of the government’s filing as the reasoning for his decision denying the defense request.

Zhukovskyy’s case caused an outcry after it came to light that Registry of Motor Vehicles officials in Massachusetts had previously failed to suspend his license following an arrest in Connecticut for impaired driving. The then-Massachusetts registrar resigned, and another RMV official was fired.

The case triggered a probe that unearthed systemic failures committed by the Registry in policing bad drivers.

The people killed in the crash were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, N.H.; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.

