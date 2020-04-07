Man, 29, arrested following ‘vicious assault and robbery’ at State Street Station

A Boston man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted someone and forced them to withdraw money from an ATM at State Street Station Sunday night, officials said.
Glen Villareale, 29, was arrested at Park Street Station a day after the “vicious assault and robbery” following an investigation, Transit Police said in a statement. He was brought to Transit Police headquarters for booking.
Around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, Villareale assaulted a person at the station, forced them to withdraw money, and robbed them, officials said.
Villareale is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery, officials said.
