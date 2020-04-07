Man, 29, arrested following ‘vicious assault and robbery’ at State Street Station

Glen Villareale, 29, of Boston was arrested Monday at Park Street Station after he allegedly assaulted and robbed someone at State Street Station Sunday night. Transit Police

A Boston man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted someone and forced them to withdraw money from an ATM at State Street Station Sunday night, officials said.

Glen Villareale, 29, was arrested at Park Street Station a day after the “vicious assault and robbery” following an investigation, Transit Police said in a statement. He was brought to Transit Police headquarters for booking.