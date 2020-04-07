Man dies following crash on I-95 in Sharon

A 56-year-old Norwood man died from his injuries after the car he was driving was struck from behind and he crashed into a tree in the median on Interstate 95 north in Sharon Tuesday morning, State Police said.
The man’s name was not released.
At 9:44 a.m., troopers received a report of a crash south of South Walpole Street, according to a statement from State Police. Upon arrival, troopers learned that a 2013 Ford C-Max had collided with a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta.
The Volkswagen’s driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was brought to Norwood Hospital with serious injuries where he died, officials said. The driver of the Ford, a Pawtucket woman, 45, was not injured.
Advertisement
A preliminary investigation found that as the Ford was driving in the middle lane behind the Volkswagen, the Ford struck the Volkswagen for reasons that are under investigation, causing it to drift to the left, officials said. The Volkswagen hit a tree in the median on the passenger side of the car.
The Ford stopped in the breakdown lane following the accident, officials said.
State Police are investigating the crash, officials said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.