Man dies following crash on I-95 in Sharon

A 56-year-old Norwood man died from his injuries after the car he was driving was struck from behind and he crashed into a tree in the median on Interstate 95 north in Sharon Tuesday morning, State Police said.

The man’s name was not released.

At 9:44 a.m., troopers received a report of a crash south of South Walpole Street, according to a statement from State Police. Upon arrival, troopers learned that a 2013 Ford C-Max had collided with a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta.