Man’s body found on Revere Beach

State Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered Tuesday morning on Revere Beach, the agency said.
In a statement, troopers said a resident of a high-rise condominium on Revere Beach Boulevard reported what appeared to be a body on the beach in the area of the Oak Island Bathhouse around 6:50 a.m.
State Police responded and confirmed the discovery of a deceased adult male, according to the statement.
“Preliminary observation suggests the man may have washed onto the shore from the ocean,” the statement said.
Authorities said they’re working to determine the man’s identity and the facts and circumstances surrounding his death.
“No further information is available at this time,” State Police said. “We will update once more information is available and appropriate for release.”
