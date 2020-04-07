Market Basket employee in Salem dies after contracting COVID-19

A Market Basket employee who worked at the chain’s Salem location has died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a store spokeswoman said Tuesday.

“Although we are not able to share any details about our Associate, in deference to her family, the entire Market Basket community is deeply saddened by this loss,” said Justine Griffin, a spokeswoman for Market Basket. “We offer our support to her family and coworkers during this difficult time. We have made counseling services available to any colleagues or family members in need.”

The woman, only identified as an associate, last worked in the store on March 26, Griffin said. Two other employees at the Salem location have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.