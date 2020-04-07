Who gets a ventilator? New gut-wrenching state guidelines issued on rationing equipment, ICU beds

“There is a great sense of urgency,” said Dr. Robert Truog, director of the Center for Bioethics at Harvard Medical School and a pediatric intensivist who was part of the group that developed the policy. “We realize this all needs to be in place soon. It’s very important to have current guidelines that provide very concrete advice to hospitals about how to allocate these resources.”

The guidance, which is not mandatory, suggests assigning patients a priority score that gives preference to healthier patients who have a greater chance of surviving their illness. It gives additional preference to medical personnel who are vital to treating others. In the event of tie scores, younger patients are given priority.

Massachusetts public health officials Tuesday issued statewide guidelines to help hospitals make gut-wrenching decisions about how to ration ventilators and intensive care beds, should providers become overwhelmed with coronavirus patients and run out of critical treatments.

State officials asked a small number of physicians and bioethicists, including Truog, to develop detailed recommendations for allocating these crucial resources, which the group did over the weekend of March 27 to 29.

Many health care leaders had asked the public health department to provide guidelines, said spokesperson Ann Scales. “These are obviously only used in disaster situations – situations we hope — and are working to ensure — do not happen,” she said in an e-mail.

The Massachusetts guidelines appear to be based on a policy developed by Dr. Douglas White at the University of Pittsburgh, and adopted by Pennsylvania. All patients who would normally qualify for ventilators are assigned a priority score, 1 to 8, based on whether they are likely to survive discharge from the hospital and their likelihood of surviving longer term. The Pittsburgh policy also gives additional preference to medical personnel and younger patients.

“Pittsburgh is very influential for everyone right now,” Truog said.

Some individual hospitals in Massachusetts have also developed their own ethical guidelines on how to allocate scarce resources.

A number of states hit hard by the pandemic have already released guidance for hospitals and medical providers on rationing care, including Washington state and Pennsylvania, which issued guidelines on March 22.

How to ration scarce medical resources during an overwhelming health crisis has been discussed among hospital ethicists and top officials in many states for years. But this distressing possibility has taken on a special urgency because a specific medical machine — ventilators that help patients breathe — are key to survival for the most critically ill COVID-19 patients. The new coronavirus can severely damage the lungs, leaving patients reliant on a ventilator for weeks. A large percentage of people with COVID-19 also require the services of an intensive care unit, where doctors and nurses have specialized training to manage these ventilators and nurses usually care for just one or two patients each.

The preference afforded health care workers “has been very controversial in many states,” said Christine Mitchell, executive director of the Center for Bioethics and a nurse who helped develop the proposed policy.

New York state, on the other hand, does not give priority to health care workers in a policy that was released in 2015. And it only considers who is most likely to survive the current illness when allocating ventilators, not how long a person might live after recovering. It’s unclear whether this policy is being used in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly said he would not allow hospitals to ration care, and recently called for redistributing ventilators to hospitals that need them most.

In Massachusetts and across the country, advocates for those with disabilities are concerned about people with mental or physical disabilities being excluded from life-saving medical care. Eighteen organizations have written Governor Charlie Baker urging him to develop statewide guidelines to prevent discrimination if rationing becomes necessary.

Kathryn Rucker, of the Center for Public Representation in Newton, said while the Pittsburgh model contains several important elements — including an appeal process and the use of objective medical evidence to prioritize patients — there is no one exemplary policy.

The Pittsburgh protocol still factors in “life-limiting co-morbidities” and their impact on “long term prognosis,” she wrote in an e-mail. “This language increases the likelihood that individuals with disabilities, including those living full and successful lives in the community, could be denied life saving care based on a subjective view of how certain conditions ‘limit’ them.”

Partners HealthCare has developed its own framework for how to approach these decisions if needed, said doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, which along with Brigham and Women’s Hospital heads the Partners system. Doctors there were reluctant to discuss details yet. But they said they too are closer to Pittsburgh than New York in their thinking, in that “maximizing lives saved as the sole criteria is a fairly narrow conception benefit” without considering a patient’s longer-term prospects, said Dr. Emily Rubin, a critical care medicine physician at Mass. General.

Rubin said an important aspect of the hospital’s framework is that no one is automatically excluded from getting a ventilator and that race, income, and disability are not considerations. She said it is also crucial that direct caregivers not make decisions about allocating scarce resources and that a special triage team would make those decisions. Palliative care doctors would be involved in helping communicate decisions to patients and families.

Still, doctors hope to never get to the point where these types of wrenching choices become necessary. Mass. General is working to increase its ventilator supply from the usual 150 to 300.

“Everything we do is dedicated to try and make sure that we don’t end up in a place where we don’t have enough resources,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, the hospital’s chief of emergency preparedness and who, along with Rubin, helped develop the framework. “But we want to be grounded in reality.”

Many medical providers are hesitant to discuss rationing policies, which are referred to as “crisis standards of care.” They are anathema to doctors and nurses, whose goal is to save individual patients and who pride themselves on providing the most advanced technology to the sickest people.

But the pandemic, which has yet to peak in this country and which experts predict may kill between 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, has created a new reality.

“I have a number of friends in New York and New Jersey and what I have heard is they are pushed right up to the brink but have not yet had to refuse ventilation,” said White. “It’s likely that in at least some pockets of the US, we will have to ration ventilators. We hope it’s pockets and they are temporally separated, so that resources can be allocated to Boston and then reallocated elsewhere.”

Physicians and ethicists in Massachusetts began discussing rationing guidelines with state public health officials several years ago but those discussions stalled. The coronavirus pandemic brought new urgency to the issue. But given that a surge in patients is predicted for the next few weeks, it appears the state did not have time to seek widespread public input.

Truog said it’s not clear yet if these types of policies will become necessary.

“I can imagine a scenario where we have enough,” he said. “They are finding all the ways possible to maximize resources. If all of those efforts are successful we may come out the other side and everyone get the care they need.”

Liz Kowalczyk can be reached at lizbeth.kowalczyk@globe.com.