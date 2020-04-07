The one Rhode Island town left with no confirmed coronavirus cases

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I say there were way too many people playing basketball in Davis Park in Providence yesterday as I was driving to Burger King. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

SCOOP: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will announce this morning that he is ordering Triggs Memorial Golf Course closed due to the coronavirus. He is also closing all public parks - including Roger Williams Park - to pedestrian traffic.

ICYMI: Rhode Island had 1,082 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, and 27 residents had died. There were 109 infected people in the hospital, and 37 were in intensive care.

And then there was one.

Richmond is the last town in Rhode Island without a confirmed case of the coronavirus, and one of the few communities in all of southern New England that hasn’t had a resident test positive for the highly contagious disease.

So what are the town’s 7,700 residents doing that the rest of us aren’t?

There’s no specific answer and the odds suggest someone in town is carrying the virus without showing symptoms, but Town Administrator Karen Pinch said officials have been proactive in providing as much information as possible to residents on the town’s Facebook page.

Pinch also noted that the town is very rural, and people who choose to live there typically love the outdoors. She suggested the virus may have a better chance of living indoors. It’s worth noting that several surrounding towns – Exeter, Hopkinton, and Charlestown – all have fewer than five confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health.

And then there’s enforcement.

Pinch said Police Chief Elwood Johnson and the rest of the department have also “made it known that we don’t mess around in enforcement of the governor’s executive order about out-of-state quarantine.”

Case in point: Most golf courses in the state are allowing only Rhode Island residents to play because of the coronavirus. Three Massachusetts men were charged last week for playing a round of golf at the Meadow Brook Golf Course in Richmond. The men allegedly parked their cars with Massachusetts license plates in a nearby McDonald’s, and then drove to the course in a car with a Rhode Island plate.

As for the rest of the state, Providence (178) and Pawtucket (126) are the only cities in Rhode Island with more than 100 confirmed cases. Cranston (78), North Providence (77), and Warwick (48) round out the communities with the most cases.

Thanks for reading.

