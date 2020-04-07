‘Pink Moon’ visible Tuesday night, largest supermoon of the year

“It’ll be the closest to perigee of all full moons this year, and so it’ll appear slightly larger than other full moons,” Eastman said in an e-mail.

Beginning at 6:53 p.m., the Pink Moon will be in the sky for nearly 12 hours, according to Jason Eastman, a research associate at Harvard University. But with cloudy weather predicted in Boston, Eastman said the best bet at glimpsing the phenomenon for those in the city is around 8 p.m. just above the eastern horizon.

For those looking for an activity while cooped up at home Tuesday night, the largest supermoon of the year, known as the Pink Moon, will be visible in the night skies.

Perigee is the point at which the moon is closest to Earth on its orbit.

“If you are in an apartment and not interested or capable of stepping outside, get yourself to your window and figure out what direction you are facing," said Jaqueline Faherty, a senior scientist at the American Museum of Natural History, in an e-mail. “The Moon will hopefully make an appearance for you at some point in the evening.”

By definition, the Pink Moon is the first full moon of spring occurring in April, according to NASA. The moon isn’t actually pink — it derives its name from Native American culture, when the full moons were listed in the Maine Farmer’s Almanac in the 1930s.

The ‘pink’ aspect comes from pink plants called moss phlox, according to Faherty. Moss pholx is native to the eastern part of the country and is one of the earliest flowers to flourish in spring.

Other names the Pink Moon is referred to include Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, Fish Moon, the Pesach or Passover Moon, Paschal Moon, Hanuman Jayanti, Bak Poya, according to NASA.

As people are ordered to stay home during the pandemic, astronomers urge people to take advantage of the opportunity.

“When all feels troubled on the planet, looking up invokes a sense of wonder and promise," Faherty said in an e-mail. "A simple event such as a full moon that reminds people to look to the sky can be just the escape that most people need right now.”

“The moon is an awesome sight with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope. But right now, the most important thing is you view it standing at least 6 ft from others!” Eastman said in an e-mail.

