Providence to close parks, running paths, and Triggs golf course due to coronavirus

Triggs Memorial Golf Course, the popular destination that has been serving only Rhode Island residents for the past week, will also be ordered to close beginning Wednesday.

Elorza’s latest order will also apply to common running areas, including Roger Williams Park, North Burial Ground, Blackstone Boulevard, and the Pleasant Valley Parkway, according to spokeswoman Emily Crowell.

PROVIDENCE - Mayor Jorge Elorza will announce Tuesday that he is ordering all Providence parks closed until at least May 1, the latest in a long line of state and local regulations designed to curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The mayor has scheduled a 9:30 a.m. press conference to formally announced the city’s newest restrictions. He is also extending his previous orders -- including the closure of the Providence Place mall -- until May 1.

Providence had 178 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, and the statewide total had reached 1,082. There were 109 Rhode Island residents who were in the hospital, and 27 had died.

Elorza has been among the most aggressive municipal leaders in the state when it comes to addressing the coronavirus, and his actions have often been a precursor to orders that Governor Gina Raimondo has ultimately issued for the entire state.

Raimondo already ordered public beaches and parks closed, but she has given residents wiggle room to take walks and run in parks. Elorza’s new restrictions appear to put a limit on even those common activities.

It’s unclear how aggressive the city will be when it comes to enforcing the new rules, but Crowell said the city plans to place barriers at various entryways to its parks to remind people they can’t use them. She said police officers will also remind residents they shouldn’t be using the parks.

