In Somerville, congregation finds ways to connect

“We are a hugging congregation,” she said. “We have four or five different ways to ‘pass the peace’ — we do high-fives, we blow kisses, we hug people, we make the peace symbol, and to not be in community with each other, to be able to hear one another singing, is painful.”

The relatively young, tech-savvy community had little difficulty moving its services and programs to a virtual format to stay safe from COVID-19. But the loss of in-person interaction is one many members have felt keenly, particularly during the holiday season, according to the Rev. Da Vita D. “Day” McCallister.

For a congregation that thrives on its sense of community and engagement with social issues, the Easter season has been a challenging time for First Church Somerville United Church of Christ.

Advertisement

But as they grapple with those constraints, First Church members are finding ways to celebrate the holiday season and even discover special meaning in this year’s observance.

For some congregants, that has meant helping the church achieve a goal of creating 50 face masks to donate to Massachusetts General Hospital and the office of a church member who is a physician.

McCallister said the congregation had to forego its popular Holy Week parade featuring a donkey and its marching band. But several other traditions — including a gathering in which congregants ritually cleanse one another’s feet — are going forward, albeit in a virtual format that McCallister said can only partially replicate the actual event.

On Easter, as with the past Sundays, not only the service itself, but the post-service coffee hour — and even "child care” — will happen virtually.

“It’s a unique challenge not being able to share the same space with others,” said Ian Tosh, a longtime church member and the congregation’s historian. “That’s not something I’ve experienced before in worshiping. But it’s been interesting to learn the ways that church can happen without being in person, to learn what is actually missing and what is possible.”

Advertisement

He said there have also been several unexpected bright spots arising from the switch to a virtual church. With its services now online, members of the church community who have not been able to attend services recently because they moved away can now tune into them.

Church staff have also begun reading bedtime stories to children online nearly every evening, a program Tosh said the congregation would not otherwise have offered.

“As challenging as this is, a lot of richness can come out of it that had not been thought to be possible before,” Tosh said.

First Church Somerville, whose origins date to 1853, has about 150 members who come from a wide array of spiritual, ethnic, and racial backgrounds. About 40 percent of its members are LGBTQ, and most are relatively young.

“I think we are quirky and real representatives of God,” McCallister said. “We believe very firmly that every single person we encounter is created in the image of the divine. . . . Our congregation reflects that.”

In normal times, members have many ways to participate in church beyond attending services, from participating in coffee klatches to tending the garden. The church is also deeply involved in social justice, providing volunteers and funds to support groups ranging from a Mexican orphanage to area homeless and domestic violence organizations.

Advertisement

While all its own activities have had to go virtual, the church continues to allow its premises to be used — with proper social distancing — by recovery support groups, and for the Somerville Homeless Coalition to prepare its weekly free meals for homeless people — currently take-out.

McCallister said the Easter season is an opportunity to reflect both on the toll of the pandemic and the potential good that might come out of it.

“I hope this fundamentally changes how we see ourselves, that we will never take for granted meeting strangers on the street and saying hello.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.