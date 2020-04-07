Trustees of Reservations bring nature and historic houses to you

In an effort to provide virtual connection and comfort to would-be visitors, the engagement staff recently posted a number of events and activities online from properties around the state to Trustees social media channels and thetrustees.org/athome .

Indoor programming and historic house tours had already been canceled as part of the wider effort to curb the accelerating COVID-19 pandemic. Yet considerable research has shown that spending time in nature can reduce stress and contribute to emotional and physical well-being, according to Kristen Swanberg, the Trustees director of education and public programming.

The decision by the Trustees of Reservations to temporarily close its recreational outdoor properties in accordance with Governor Charlie Baker’s emergency order last month affecting nonessential businesses and organizations was not taken lightly.

“This is new territory for everyone,” Swanberg said. “We hear so often how relying on social media disconnects us, but ironically, it has become an important and safe way to stay engaged with others, keep our minds active, learn something new, and build community.”

At Stevens-Coolidge Place in North Andover, daily nature “calls to action” encourage viewers to fight cabin fever. Suggestions for interacting with the world just outside one’s front door includes finding bugs, digging for worms, playing in the mud, spotting signs of spring, and placing a stick upright and following its shadow throughout the day.

Robin Donovan Bocchiaro, cultural site administrator at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich, conducts periodic history chats from her home involving the Great House and the Crane family. As with many of the Trustees’s Facebook Live videos, she answers viewer questions submitted during a livestream chat.

At Weir River Farm in Hingham, educator Christy Korzen recently read “Chickens Aren’t the Only Ones,” by Ruth Heller, giving viewers a glimpse of the pages of the book along with the resident chickens. In another post, livestock manager Nate Wallace conducted a virtual tour of the barnyard, including sheep and their lambs, chickens, goats, ponies, Bella the bunny, Dixie the pot-bellied pig, cows, and the first calf of the season.

A recent Tour Tuesday at Fruitlands Museum in Harvard featured curator Shana Dumont Garr leading a virtual tour of the exhibition “Pastoral Present,” with more than 50 Hudson River School landscape paintings from the museum’s permanent collection. While Garr highlighted recent works by Wilheilm Neusser, she invited viewers to suggest other paintings for discussion in a subsequent presentation.

There are also crafting videos, story hours, virtual house and garden tours, wildlife photographs and videos, gardening tutorials for all ages, a lesson in pizza dough-making, and mindful meditations including the sights and sounds of fluttering kites, ocean waves, a monarch butterfly at rest, and a sunset view from the patio of the Fruitlands Museum with a smoking fire pit and soothing music playing in the background.

According to Swanberg, new content is being added daily. Feedback and ideas for additional virtual programming are encouraged at programs@thetrustees.org.

“This is a challenging time for us, but it’s also an exciting time because we’re all learning new skills around connecting virtually,” said Swanberg, noting that the efforts will continue after the properties reopen to the public. “And it’s a lot of fun.”

For more information, visit thetrustees.org. A biweekly e-mail digest of updates and featured online content is available by subscription at thetrustees.org/enews.

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.