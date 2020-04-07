Wenham closes parks, fields, playgrounds, and trails in response to COVID-19

Wenham announced that all the town’s parks, playgrounds, trails, and playing fields have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the closures, which took effect April 3 and will extend through at least May 4, are intended to more thoroughly enforce state-mandated social distancing rules.

The Board of Health has requested the Police Department to help educate residents about the closures, and subsequently to enforce the rules. Police also have closed the parking lots at the locations.