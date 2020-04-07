Weymouth to restore playgrounds and trails at Sarah Brassil Playground

Looking ahead to the day that parks and playgrounds will be open again, Weymouth’s Community Preservation Committee voted to spend approximately $235,000 to restore the playgrounds and trails at the Sarah Brassil Playground off Century Road.
The vote was taken on April 2 during a telephone conference meeting by the committee.
The project was proposed by the Weymouth Parks and Recreation Department. The money would come from the town’s Community Preservation fund, which uses earmarked state aid combined with funds from a 1 percent surcharge on local property taxes to create affordable housing, preserve open space and historic sites, and develop outdoor recreational facilities.
Advertisement
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.