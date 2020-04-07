When dying from something other than coronavirus is a blessing

It’s more than just loving someone. It’s sharing their DNA, knowing them intuitively.

Michael had fought cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer, for more than a year, and when he was done, his parents could feel it.

Brian Keefe called some of Michael’s closest friends down the Cape and told them, “If you want to see Michael one last time, you need to come. Now.”

Within a few hours, four of Michael’s friends arrived at the condominium in Salem where he lived with his parents.

Brian Keefe could hear them from the living room.

“Michael was no longer responsive,” he said, “but I’m sure he heard them. They were telling stories, laughing, and crying. They got to hug him and kiss him goodbye.”

After his friends left, Michael was restless. Brian and Mary comforted him, telling him they were right there, that he was the light of their life, that it was OK, that he would soon be with his beloved grandparents and dog Riley.

Brian and Mary slept with Michael that last night. Mary held Michael in a light embrace, and counted his breaths in the night.

At 5 in the morning, Mary got up to use the bathroom and when she came back to bed there were no more breaths to count. Michael was gone.

“Michael had a calm smile on his face,” his father said.

Michael always smiled in life. In death, finally at peace, it was no different.

Fred Rogers, aka Mister Rogers, said his mother used to tell him, “Look for the helpers.”

Michael Keefe was a helper. He grew up in Westford and, after getting a degree at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, worked in retail. But he wanted to work with children with special needs, so he got his master’s in special education at Simmons College.

Some people are born to work with autistic children, and Michael was one of them. He had an empathy that cannot be taught. His students loved him. So did their parents, whose hands he held as tightly as the children’s as they all began a long, complex journey.

As Nikki Williams, whose son Bobby was one of Michael’s students, put it in a tribute to Michael after he died, “You were the strength for our son, you stood strong for him and always knew what was best.”

Such testimonials are normally given at funerals. But in the age of the coronavirus, funerals are socially isolated events.

Michael Keefe’s funeral Tuesday at the O’Donnell Funeral Home in Salem will be live-streamed but attendance will be limited to 10 people. Same goes for his burial down the Cape, in Dennis, where Michael and his family spent summers, where the sun kissed him and he kissed it back.

Brian and Mary Keefe are carrying the grief of losing their only child. But they also feel a profound sense of gratitude born of these parlous times. If Michael had been suffering from COVID-19, his last days would have been ones of lonely desperation, confined to a hospital.

Instead, he got to see his friends and parents, hear their voices, feel their caress. He died in his own bed, surrounded by the two people who brought him into this world and were always there for him.

“We were blessed in so many ways,” Brian Keefe said. “The doctor said most people with Michael’s condition die within 10 months, and that our being with him helped him live those extra months. The mother of one of Michael’s friends is dying of cancer, confined to a hospital, and her family can’t see her.”

The threat of COVID-19 kept Brian Keefe apart from his son for a week — one of Michael’s last weeks on earth — until he could get a test result. That was excruciating for Brian, unable to hug or kiss his son. But he says it could have been worse.

This is where we are now, in April 2020: Dying of something other than the coronavirus is considered a blessing.

