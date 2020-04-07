2 deaths reported in Maine, bringing state’s total to 12

Two deaths and 20 additional coronavirus cases were reported in Maine Tuesday morning, bringing the state’s death toll to 12 and case count to 519, officials said.

Cumberland County, which has reported the most coronavirus cases, has had nine deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Two people have died in York County, and one person has died in Kennebec County.

Of the 16 counties in Maine, all but Piscataquis have reported coronavirus cases, officials said. Cumberland County leads the counties with 253 cases, followed by York County with 115 and Penobscot with 31 cases.