Courier believed hauling COVID-19 tests crashes on I-195 in Seekonk, but samples are intact, State Police say

A courier vehicle hauling medical samples, which are believed to have included COVID-19 testing samples, crashed on Interstate 195 in Seekonk Tuesday morning, but none of the test samples were comprised during the incident, State Police said.

The crash took place around 8:30 a.m. near the Rhode Island border, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

"A State Hazmat team responded and has determined samples did not spill and were not compromised,'' he wrote in an e-mail.