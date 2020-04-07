Courier believed hauling COVID-19 tests crashes on I-195 in Seekonk, but samples are intact, State Police say

A courier vehicle hauling medical samples, which are believed to have included COVID-19 testing samples, crashed on Interstate 195 in Seekonk Tuesday morning, but none of the test samples were comprised during the incident, State Police said.
The crash took place around 8:30 a.m. near the Rhode Island border, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.
"A State Hazmat team responded and has determined samples did not spill and were not compromised,'' he wrote in an e-mail.
Another courier in a second vehicle responded, loaded the samples onto that vehicle and continued driving the medical evidence to its planned destination, Procopio said.
Procopio said the “driver transported initially because of suspected exposure to samples. Subsequent to that, hazmat team determined samples were not compromised and container holding them was intact so driver (adult female) most likely released by now.” .
No further information is currently available. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
