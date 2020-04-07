David Ortiz has a message for Boston: ‘We have been down before, but we know how to bounce back’

Big Papi noted that while the Red Sox should be in the middle of their first home stand (they would have been hosting the Rays Tuesday), he reminded Bostonians to stay home and take care of each other, “understanding how crazy this situation is.”

“I know we are going through some tough times right now, but I want to let you know how much I love and respect you,” Ortiz said to open his 90-second message.

David Ortiz is no stranger to offering inspirational messages in times of adversity, and he did so again Tuesday with a video posted on the Red Sox’ Twitter account, giving Greater Boston some hope as it continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Ortiz once again thanked frontline workers of the pandemic. He did so in a March 27 video posted to Massachusetts General Hospital’s YouTube page, and he expanded that message of thanks in Tuesday’s video.

“There’s a lot of people working hard over there,” Ortiz said. "First responders, a lot of people working hard to get the city going. People at the hospital ... nurses, doctors. So many different ways people are helping. Those are the heroes.

“People in Boston are getting close to the plate and coming [up] clutch, coming through. Clutch. That’s how we do it. We are the City of Champions, Boston. We are the City of Champions. We have been down before, but we know how to bounce back up.”

Ortiz closed the video by invoking from his famous 2013 speech when the Red Sox returned to Fenway Park after the Boston Marathon bombings.

“This is our city and we’ve got to stay strong so we can go back and do the things we love doing," Ortiz said. “Stay together and continue fighting. We’re going to get through this. We’re going to get through this. I know we’re going to get through this.”