Grandma can get on Zoom, but Mass. lawmakers can’t get live stream to work

Legislative leaders and Governor Charlie Baker’s budget office had invited 10 economists, budget gurus, and experts to participate in the meeting set up in a fourth-floor State House meeting room, where officials had completed a $2 million-plus renovation less than six years ago .

State officials on Tuesday hastily postponed an economic round table on tax revenue expectations after they were unable to get a live stream of the meeting to work.

The coronavirus pandemic has capsized the state’s financial picture. But officials’ search for clarity in the face of this new enemy will have to wait after state government was stymied by one of its most enduring foes: technology.

Advertisement

But some people were expected to participate remotely, and officials — wary of encouraging a crowd amid social distancing guidelines — sought to limit who could physically attend, making the live stream a key aspect of the planned discussion.

But roughly 30 minutes after the roundtable was scheduled to begin, officials were unable to get the live stream on the Legislature’s web site to operate. Officials said they plan to reschedule the hearing for April 14.

“Unfortunately, due to some unexpected technical issues with the live streaming interface on the Massachusetts Legislature website, we will need to postpone today’s economic roundtable,” Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, the Senate’s budget chairman, said in a statement.

Pushing the round table to next week, he said, will "ensure that the interface is fixed and that we are able to broadcast a live feed for the general public and everyone interested to tune in and listen to this important testimony.”

Representative Aaron Michlewitz, the House’s budget chairman, wrote on Twitter that officials “couldn’t get the webcast to live steam” from the meeting room and “felt it was important for public to see this in real time.”

Advertisement

As businesses and offices around Massachusetts have moved to remote operations amid the pandemic, videoconferencing apps like Zoom and Skype have become a new way of life for countless people.

For state government, the embrace of new technology has historically been a slow, and trying, one. It wasn’t until last month that State House leaders decided to live stream their informal legislative sessions within the House and Senate chamber. The Baker administration created a new secretary of technology to supervise IT across much of state government — less than three years ago.

Tuesday’s highly anticipated hearing was slated to include Eric S. Rosengren, the president of the Boston Federal Reserve; state Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg; and several economists to help gauge not how, but to what degree, the state’s finances could crater in the coming months.

The projections were expected to be dire. State officials in January had expected revenue growth to hit 2.8 percent in the fiscal year, which starts in July. But economists have warned that harsh times await as record numbers of people seek out unemployment benefits and businesses shutter, likely requiring the state to dip into its emergency savings to cover any gaps created by flagging tax revenues.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout