National Guard to be deployed to Chelmsford nursing home to conduct coronavirus testing

Members of the National Guard will be deployed to a nursing home in Chelmsford Tuesday to help conduct coronavirus testing after several residents tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The assistance comes after “numerous” residents at Palm Center, the nursing home where the National Guard will be deployed, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.
“The deployment is being conducted out of an abundance of caution and does not suggest a wider danger in Chelmsford as a whole, health officials stress,” the statement said.
The deployment comes after staff at the facilities requested assistance from the National Guard, Spinney said. There was also “significant discussion” between Chelmsford leaders and administration at the state Department of Public Health about the response.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented in its scale and spread," Spinney said. "We are fortunate to have great partnerships and excellent chains of communication among municipal first responders, our Chelmsford health department, state health officials and administrators at the Palm Center. The health and safety of our most vulnerable residents comes first for everyone."
