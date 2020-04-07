National Guard to be deployed to Chelmsford nursing home to conduct coronavirus testing

Members of the National Guard will be deployed to a nursing home in Chelmsford Tuesday to help conduct coronavirus testing after several residents tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The assistance comes after “numerous” residents at Palm Center, the nursing home where the National Guard will be deployed, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.

“The deployment is being conducted out of an abundance of caution and does not suggest a wider danger in Chelmsford as a whole, health officials stress,” the statement said.