One-way trail loop to be created at Walden Pond to promote social distancing

A one-way trail loop will be created at Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord to promote social distancing for those looking to get fresh air during the pandemic, officials said.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation will implement the trail “in an effort to promote social distancing and reduce close contact of trail users at the state park during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” according to a statement from the department.

Each trailhead will have clear markings and signs to guide visitors, the department said. Another one-way loop trail will be created at Lake Park within Quinsigamond State Park in Worcester.