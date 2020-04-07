fb-pixel

One-way trail loop to be created at Walden Pond to promote social distancing

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated April 7, 2020, 12 minutes ago

A one-way trail loop will be created at Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord to promote social distancing for those looking to get fresh air during the pandemic, officials said.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation will implement the trail “in an effort to promote social distancing and reduce close contact of trail users at the state park during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” according to a statement from the department.

Each trailhead will have clear markings and signs to guide visitors, the department said. Another one-way loop trail will be created at Lake Park within Quinsigamond State Park in Worcester.

State parks throughout the state remain open, the department said. At all parks, the DCR recommends maintaining a distance of 6 feet between oneself and other visitors.

All trash cans have been removed from parks in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, the department said in a tweet.

“It’s no secret, attendance in the state park system is up for this time of year so we’re asking everyone to be responsible by taking trash & dog waste out with you when you leave,” the department said in a tweet.

All state park restrooms, visitors centers, playgrounds, hockey rinks, athletic fields and courts, golf courses, beach parking lots are closed, according to the department’s website.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.